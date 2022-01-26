It couldn’t be worse timing for the recent closure of PEI fitness facilities, say some eastern PEI owners and managers in response to last week’s public health directive to shut down such facilities until January 31.
“Mid-January, up until the weather starts to get nice again is our busy time,” Holly Isnor, owner of 3rd Degree Training in Montague, said.
At Eastern Kings Fitness in Souris, chair Justin Cheverie said they have paused memberships for the two weeks, but that doesn’t guarantee people will come back.
“We just have to cross our fingers and hope it is very short-term and members come back,” Mr Cheverie said.
The complete shutdown could be an irreversible blow for the nonprofit facility that currently has 80 members.
Government supports for the small business sector, when it comes to staying operational, have so far not been up to par as far as Ms Isnor is concerned.
“I find a lot of the times small businesses are falling through the cracks,” she said.
“We’ve had lots of loans, but what the business community needs is grants.”
The loans are all well and good except they are inevitably being given money they will have a hard time paying back.
“We can’t fill our businesses because of fear and because of capacity so we have been reaching out to governments this time around,” Mr Cheverie said.
Members are able to access online classes, but that situation is far from ideal.
“They pay for a service because they want that in-person,” Ms Isnor said.
At TCAP Family Aquatic & Fitness Centre in Montague, manager Lucy Stephen said the instability is frustrating to say the least.
“It is definitely hard on our staff,” Ms Stephen said. “Every time we try to put plans in place for new programming it gets delayed.
“It takes a toll on staff’s mental health trying to keep everything straight.”
The nonprofit facility had just recently been revived shortly before the pandemic hit and major repairs to the building have been ongoing.
At the same time it has been hard to establish fundraisers.
“It is a pretty disheartening process, but we have excellent members and we haven’t had any negative feedback about this most recent closure,” Ms Stephen said.
All three say they have been following protocols and they understand there is a safety factor.
“What we have been finding is that throughout the pandemic we feel targeted when it comes to the full shutdowns,” Ms Isnor said.
She said they understand the reasoning behind measures to protect the public, but this latest shutdown seemed “out of the blue.”
Back in December 2021, when cases increased exponentially, was when they had expected more stringent measures to be put into place.
“The members we have now really rely on us for physical and mental health,” Ms Isnor said.
She worries the continuous rule changes are taking their toll.
“The whole model of our gym is working out together and having that motivation, support and fitness community,” Ms Isnor said.
During the last Covid shutdown Eastern Kings Fitness Centre membership dropped by 10 and Mr Cheverie is hoping that won’t happen again.
It was a big financial hit.
“We almost lost the place the last time and just when we finally got things back going again and were actually starting to see the end in sight where we were able to pay our bills this one happened,” Mr Cheverie said.
But it is not just the businesses that are suffering. Members across the board rely on being able to go to the facilities as part of their regular routine.
“For a lot of people their workout is the most important part of their day,” Mr Cheverie said.
It is hard to get motivated in the dead of winter when you don’t have the equipment to stick to your routine, he added.
And for many the camaraderie is a big motivational factor.
“We stay engaged with people on our members-only (social media) page supplying home workouts and encouraging videos to keep people connected and motivated,” Ms Stephen said.
One thing the government has done right throughout the various rule changes has been to support workers according to facility operators.
At TCAP Ms Stephen said most of their staff is part-time and so far only two people have requested a layoff because of the closure.
Ms Isnor said their employees have been protected through government supports.
At Eastern Kings Fitness there were no employees before Covid, but once the organization was mandated to have staff on-site due to Covid protocols they were able to access government funding to employ that person.
All three facilities look forward to the day when it will be business as usual in the fitness community.
“We are hopeful and grateful for the staff who are rolling with the punches and the members who are still signing up for memberships despite everything that is happening,” Ms Stephen said.
