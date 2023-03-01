Tammy Dewar, Julie Mutch, Stephanie Perigoe and Tracey MacLean won the Pink Ladies on the weekend with the help of a rather unattractive alternate. If anyone’s curious about the alternate ask Larry Richards.
Monday night at the Montague Curling Club in Down East Auto Team Night the game was close between Larry Richards and Thomas Annear. Thomas, Morgan Clarey and Kyla Derue, although short-handed, they got ahead of Larry and Tammy Dewar, Tracey MacLean and Alice Rice.
Tuesday night Island Construction Mixed saw another great evening of curling. I know I’ve mentioned our junior girls but I continue to be amazed at their progress this season. Sydney Carver, Katie MacLean, Michaela MacLean and Maddy MacDonald came back from behind to tie. Their opponents were Tom Perigoe, Stephanie Perigoe, Jason Matheson and Janice MacBeth.
In stick curling action Alvin Blue and Randy Massett won the game against Janet Whiteway and Mary MacDonald. Alvin was happy to finally win a game against a MacDonald.
There was no curling Thursday so my full attention was on Mike Brothers, this week’s trivia master. It’s a toss-up who’s the more handsome Bob (Nicholson) or Mike but either way the trivia is always good. The King of Clubs went to online player Richard Collicutt from Tignish ($908) this week but the King remained safe. There will be no draw this week as the Canada Games are taking over the club with mixed doubles. Drop by and enjoy great curling.
