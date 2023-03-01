Gertie McBroom

Tammy Dewar, Julie Mutch, Stephanie Perigoe and Tracey MacLean won the Pink Ladies on the weekend with the help of a rather unattractive alternate. If anyone’s curious about the alternate ask Larry Richards.

Monday night at the Montague Curling Club in Down East Auto Team Night the game was close between Larry Richards and Thomas Annear. Thomas, Morgan Clarey and Kyla Derue, although short-handed, they got ahead of Larry and Tammy Dewar, Tracey MacLean and Alice Rice.

