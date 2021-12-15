A Tribute to Ted and Rita Grant: A Journey of Hope is a fundraising campaign to celebrate a couple who have spent close to two decades helping to relieve the effects of poverty in Kenya.
Mikinduri Children of Hope, a not-for-profit organization located in Cornwall, was co-founded by Ted and Rita Grant and Makena Ambassa. In 2003, Ted and Rita came to learn of the gravity of a situation in an area of eastern Africa called Mikinduri. A recent immigrant from there, Makena, spoke of the horrors in this AIDS ravaged community. Many grandparents were caring for their grandchildren whose parents had died of AIDS. This was the start of a 17-year relationship with the people of eastern Kenya.
Over the years Ted has made over 20 trips to Kenya where he would meet with interested parties to determine what the need was and solicit solutions from the local people. The organization always felt it was there to give a hand up, not a handout. With the guidance of the members of the board of directors of MCOH, Ted would set about raising funds to achieve the various goals of the foundation.
Two million dollars have been raised over the lifetime of the organization to support these initiatives.
Ted gives credit to over 800 volunteers who have helped in raising these much needed funds. Several volunteers have accompanied Ted on the yearly trips to Kenya to follow up on projects or to start new ones, while others have supported various fundraising activities. These projects included building classrooms and schools, providing scholarships to students to advance their education, feeding programs in schools, providing water sources, building a library, Days for Girls and Trees for Boys programs, health care programs and farm gardens.
Ted has had to step back from his role as president and fundraising chair due to a diagnosis of a terminal illness-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which has left him with only 40% lung capacity.
To honour Ted’s work to improve the lives of the most vulnerable, the MCOH board is conducting the tribute campaign by sharing Ted’s story through a video.
The video can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjonlgLlOoM
Due to Covid, the organization has been unable to conduct fundraising activities over the past year and a half.
Those who wish to make a tax-deductible donation can go to the Mikinduri Children Of Hope website at mikinduri.com or make a bank e-transfer to donate@mikinduri.com or make a cheque payable to Mikinduri Children of Hope and mail to Mikinduri Children of Hope, PO Box 1275, Cornwall, PEI, C0A 1H0. In doing so, you are helping to celebrate a couple who have felt they are in this world to aid the less fortunate. You can be an integral part of their important vision.
