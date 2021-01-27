Troy Coffin led the Morell Chevies to the Kings County Baseball League championship for the first time in a decade last summer, and now the pitcher is getting recognition for his strong season.
The 41-year-old Pisquid native, who now lives in Stratford, is one of three finalists for the Sport PEI Masters Athlete of the Year for 2020, which is for those 35 and older.
He’s one of a pair of Kings County natives up for the governing body’s annual awards, which will be presented February 24. Hockey player Stephen Anderson of Morell is nominated for the intercollegiate male athlete of the year after winning the Atlantic University Sport championship in his final year with the UNB Varsity Reds.
Coffin won the Harry Hughes top pitcher award in the KCBL for the second straight year after winning three games in the final against the Stratford Athletics. He threw a pair of complete game shutouts, including the decisive Game 5.
The Chevies won the KCBL title eight times in the first decade of this century, but they hadn’t tasted victory since 2010. Coffin said it was pretty special to win it this year.
“From 2001 to 2010 when we won all those championships, they were nice to win, don’t get me wrong, but this one, it was a different feeling after 10 years of not winning,” he said. “We had a great group of young guys.”
Coffin has won the masters award for Baseball PEI before, including in 2020, but this is his first Sport PEI nomination. He said the pandemic narrowed the field with some sports being cancelled and not as many athletes travelling off-Island for regional or national competitions, so he’s taking it in stride.
In the KCBL final, Coffin allowed just two earned runs in 18.1 innings. He gave a lot of credit to the Chevies’ defence, describing himself as someone who pitches to contact.
“To get a couple shutouts against a Stratford team with some pretty big bats, it felt good,” he said. “(But) you could ask anybody around the league, I’m one of those pitchers who relies heavily on my defence. I basically throw it over the plate, let them hit it and let the defence do the work. I don’t tend to put a whole lot into my own personal (stats), I just like to win.”
He said it was particularly meaningful to pitch to Cole MacLaren behind the plate. MacLaren is a Morell native who was signed by the Detroit Tigers as a free agent in 2019. With the pandemic disrupting professional baseball, he got permission from the league to play for the Chevies in 2020.
“I remember when he was just a young guy coming to the games. He would’ve been around watching us win those championships in the 2000s. All of a sudden this year he’s behind the plate and I’m throwing to him. That made it a little extra special to actually get to play with some of these kids who watched us.”
Coffin has played in the KCBL for 24 years, all but one with the Chevies, and he plans to take the mound again this year because he wants to play in the Canadian National Oldtimers tournament in Halifax in July.
Meanwhile, in December Anderson joined DVTK Jegesmedvek, a hockey team in Hungary that plays in the top Slovakian league. He made his debut December 29 and has six points through 10 games.
Anderson said he was slated to play for the ECHL’s Florida Everblades this year, but was released as they had several players on NHL contracts due to a late start to the NHL season.
“This opportunity popped up, so I thought with how crazy this year’s been, half the leagues worldwide are shut down, I took the chance.”
It’s been an adjustment period for the right winger, playing on wide Olympic-size ice.
“The level of play over here is great. It’s just completely different hockey. It’s definitely less physical, not because guys are soft but if you try to go for a hit and you miss, you’re completely out of the play.”
He said the coach eased him in at first, but now Anderson is playing on the second line and the power play.
“I’d say I’m a dynamic winger. My best asset is definitely my skating and speed. I like to get in on the forecheck and disrupt and cause chaos for the other team’s defence.”
