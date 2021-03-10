The Dennis King government is reaching the halfway point in its mandate. One primary promise it made at the outset was a commitment to collaborate in its style of governance. It could be argued that this has been fulfilled. Unfortunately, in the critical files involving land and water, this collaboration seems to have taken a different form than what Islanders envisioned. There doesn’t appear to be any meaningful interest in collaborating with the elected representatives from the other parties or indeed some members of their own caucus. Recommendations made by Standing Committees bear little impact, it seems, if certain industries fear loss of entitlement. King has highlighted the equal representation in these Standing Committees to illustrate his collaborative government model. To overlook their recommendations puts the premier’s commitment to this model into question.
The short list of collaborators outside of government becomes noticeably shorter as land use and water regulations impact the potato processing industry. This list appears to be limited to the Island version of Senator Duffy’s infamous ‘boys in short pants’. In this instance they are tasked to relay standing orders from select corporate partners’ desks and boardroom tables into the ears of the premier.
Furthermore, recent statements released and levers pulled by this government reinforce the outdated and dangerous fallacy that environmental degradation is the cost of doing business. Clearly, diluting the purpose of the Water Act in tandem with further dabbling with the pitifully under-enforced Land Protection Act do not signal any intent to facilitate positive change. A senior cabinet minister using polarizing jargon to pit farmers against environmentalists does not lead to consensus-based outcomes.
It is time for the Dennis King government to relearn how to communicate with Islanders and show enough courage to stop allowing lobbyists and industry surrogates to dictate its agenda. Why not govern as promised and actually do things differently? We will soon reach the point that we are unable to mitigate the damage.
Boyd Allen,
Pownal
