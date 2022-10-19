Collecting province’s disaster funds frustrating process for some Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Oct 19, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As thousands of Islanders apply for provincial and federal relief through reception centres manned by the Red Cross some are not impressed with the way the operation is being carried out.“We are all hurting,” Linda Hunter of Orwell Cove said, adding that lining up for hours to receive funding hasn’t been easy for some.Ms Hunter points to the experience of more than 20 people on Friday who waited outside the Montague Curling Club for the 11 am opening only to learn Red Cross wouldn’t be setting up there that day. That day was her first time at the centre, but for many they had been told on Thursday to return Friday.The only indication they had of the closure was a note on the door which wasn’t observed by those in the line-up until 11 am.“Myself, I am a senior and I spent over $500 to keep the generator going enough to keep a little bit of heat and my freezer going,” Ms Hunter, who was without power for 17 days, said.She was in touch with Red Cross more than a week ago during which time she registered by phone.Ms Hunter said she was told she would get a call-back, but she never did.“They may have sent an email, but I haven’t had internet since the storm so I have no way of checking,” she said. Others have had to return to the centre multiple times to have their registration processed.When Ms Hunter returned on Saturday she was in the middle of a lineup of an estimated 100 people."I waited until 12:30 to get registered only to be told to come back at 4 pm for an appointment.She did finally receive the funds at that time."It is not really a pleasant experience, but you hate to miss out on that kind of money when you went through hell last month with Fiona and the high gas prices," she said.Ms Hunter aid the funds will help pay for groceries in the coming months."Hard times are going to be ahead," she said.As of last Friday 31,090 households had received the $250 provincial funding making the bill to the province so far $7,777,500. 