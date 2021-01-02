At a time when sustainable industry is desirable due to climate change, Johnny Flynn is way ahead of the curve.
The owner of Colville Bay Oyster Company in Souris has been shipping oysters and lobsters for 28 years, and he says it’s one of the most renewable lines of business out there.
“It’s one of the most sustainable industries in the world, I would think, because we’re contributing to the health of the stock. That’s a bonus,” Mr Flynn said. “We’re enhancing other oyster beds somewhere because these guys are going to drift off somewhere (otherwise).”
The business began in 1992 as a direct result of the closure of the cod fishery, Mr Flynn said.
“We were looking for something else to get into. Oysters seemed like a good species because they’re native to here and you don’t have to feed or medicate them to keep them alive.”
It took six years to get enough oysters mature to go to market, he said. Initially, they just sold to local restaurants with a provincial license. A wider reach was made possible when visiting chefs to the Inn at Bay Fortune would return to their homes and ask their local supplier how to get the Souris oysters. That’s when the Colville Bay Oyster Company built a federally inspected plant to ship off-Island.
“We kind of evolved our way along into the little operation we are.”
The oyster company ships across Canada and the United States, although Canada at the moment is the bigger and “friendlier” market, Mr Flynn said. The highest volumes tend to be to Quebec, Ontario and eastern seaboard cities like Boston. Mr Flynn said he used to ship to New York City, but restaurants there have closed at times due to the pandemic. Shipping to Europe is a possibility some day, but not until the economy recovers.
The ironic thing is the company no longer does much distribution on PEI, other than selling product at its Lobster Shack in Souris.
“We used to years ago, but there’s been an explosion in oyster production on the Island and the local markets are easiest to tap into for everybody growing oysters. Everybody’s inundated with oysters. It’s like going to the liquor store to buy beer and there’s 32 different varieties of beer. It’s easier for us to do what we’re doing.”
Sales have been down during the pandemic, Mr Flynn said, but it hasn’t been all bad news.
“It forced us to do more retail and online. That’s not a bad thing. It made us do things that were on our list of things to do, that we didn’t think we had time to do over the years,” he said. “It’s kind of forced us to work a little harder to make less.”
Staffing hasn’t been affected. The company employs 15 people during peak season from spring through fall, and eight this time of year.
“We’re pretty blessed. We have a lot of family here - two brothers, a son, nephews and a daughter who work with us. We have no labour issues, except we’re all getting older and tired and more sore.”
Colville Bay has earned a couple of awards from the PEI Lobster Festival in recent years. In 2017 they were the winner of the Island Chef Lobster Roll Challenge, and in 2018 they won the People’s Choice Award.
