Larry Richard’s beauties, Tammy Dewar, Alice Rice and Sydney Carver were on fire Monday against Phil MacDonald, Pat Doherty, Gordie (Chips) MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald. Gordie was overheard saying he might have to start skipping the team. 

Up in Souris on Tuesday the ice was very tricky. But David Cheverie read it well and thumped Darryl Lesperance, Mike Spur and Shirley MacClure. Final score was 10-2. Playing with David were Norman McIntosh and Kate O’Hanley. Ian MacDonald and Travis Coffin, who help get the ice ready, said it’s hard from week to week to keep level. But hopefully next week will be better. Also there looks like a bonspiel will be held the weekend of January 13-14. More information to follow on that later.

