Larry Richard’s beauties, Tammy Dewar, Alice Rice and Sydney Carver were on fire Monday against Phil MacDonald, Pat Doherty, Gordie (Chips) MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald. Gordie was overheard saying he might have to start skipping the team.
Up in Souris on Tuesday the ice was very tricky. But David Cheverie read it well and thumped Darryl Lesperance, Mike Spur and Shirley MacClure. Final score was 10-2. Playing with David were Norman McIntosh and Kate O’Hanley. Ian MacDonald and Travis Coffin, who help get the ice ready, said it’s hard from week to week to keep level. But hopefully next week will be better. Also there looks like a bonspiel will be held the weekend of January 13-14. More information to follow on that later.
Wednesday night competitive league had a hot game between Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald and Gail Greene. Their Souris opponents were Paul MacDonald, Myles Rose, Clint Ching and Ian MacDonald. I must admit I was cheering for that handsome Souris team but in the end Darlene dominated the night.
It’s hard to focus on curling on Thursday with all the great trivia going on at the King of Clubs draw. Competition is growing for trivia which is hosted by our trivia master Bobby Nicholson each week. I encourage anyone to drop by Thursdays and enjoy curling or trivia.
In other curling action at the Montague club there was a stick match between Basil Higginbotham and Alvin Blue who played against Howard MacNeill and Brian Dewling. Though Howard and Brian tried hard they were no match in this game.
