It never ceases to amaze how friends, neighbours and communities come together when a cause needs attention.
The Seaside Social, a fundraiser for KCMH Foundation held in August is the perfect example.
Volunteers stepped up to do the work of organizing, creating culinary delights and setting the scene at the Montague Waterfront.
Local businesses stepped up by donating the goods and services to make it all happen.
And community members stepped up in droves to purchase tickets to the event.
By all accounts a good time was had, so much so Chef Jesse MacDonald said he could have sold twice as many tickets as were available.
This certainly bodes well for the continuation of the event on an annual basis just like so many other successful local fundraisers.
The event raised $60,000 which will directly benefit the hospital and in turn help those who depend on the vital service.
But just as important as the injection of funds is the message it sends.
People are passionate about the availability of local health care - when they need it.
It would be wise for health care officials to take that message to heart and ensure KCMH has the necessary resources to best serve the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.