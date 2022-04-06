The mayor and councillors elected to serve Three Rivers this November will receive about 20 per cent more in remuneration than the current group if recommendations presented last week are approved.
A commission made up of Scott Annear, Daphne Griffin and Karen MacLeod came up with amounts based on the number of residents in Three Rivers and the cost of living.
After researching other major Island municipalities, the commission suggested pay amounts between the amount received by Stratford and Cornwall councillors.
It is recommended the mayor receive $2.40 per resident, which works out to $18,000 annually based on an estimate of 7,500 residents. That is a 20 per cent increase on the $15,000 current Mayor Ed MacAulay receives.
They also suggested the deputy mayor be paid $1.31 per resident, which would be $9,825 per year, up from the $8,200 currently earned by Debbie Johnston. The model would pay all other councillors 82 cents per resident for a total of $6,150, up from the current $5,100.
Mr Annear said the amounts would go up or down based on the Consumer Price Index and using per-resident amounts would give an incentive for council to work hard to grow the town’s population.
He added this model would result in the amounts being reviewed less often, suggesting they be re-examined every five years.
The commission also suggested councillors have their pay docked if they miss more than 20 per cent of meetings. A councillor who misses 25 per cent of the meetings would lose five per cent; missing 30 per cent would result in losing 10 per cent, and so on.
Unsightly premises bylaw tabled
At a committee of council meeting March 28, councillors debated whether the Unsightly Premises bylaw should apply to all of Three Rivers, including the formerly unincorporated areas, or just the urban communities. Ultimately the discussion was tabled until the April committee of council meeting.
Councillors Paul Morrison and Alan Munro said the formerly unincorporated areas should not be subject to the same bylaws as larger centres like Montague and Georgetown.
“They were promised (at amalgamation) they wouldn’t be overtaxed or over-bylawed,” Coun Morrison said. “We have to remember that.”
Town staff asked council to agree on a clause in the bylaw that would require all homeowners to maintain the right-of-way in front of their property, which is town land.
However, Councillor Cody Jenkins said it may not be fair to force that because some homeowners are elderly and may not be able to perform the maintenance.
Georgetown playground purchase approved
Council approved the purchase of playground equipment in the amount of $122,740 including HST for the West Street beach area in Georgetown.
Most of the project will be covered by gas tax funds, and the $15,000 prize earned by the town for being named PEI’s Most Active Community in last year’s national ParticipAction challenge will also go toward the cost.
Community services manager Dorothy Macdonald said the equipment being purchased is larger than what is there now.
