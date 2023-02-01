The provincial government’s team of media contacts increasingly feels more like a brick wall than a tool to provide the media with information and interviews.
The way communications matters are handled can provide a revealing look into whether the government of the day is actually serious about the issues.
A delicate dance of giving out information while trying to shield the government’s reputation is to be expected, but flat out ignoring media requests is something else entirely.
Take last week’s Graphic story about poverty on PEI. The Department of Social Development and Housing was asked multiple times to provide information on the progress of its poverty strategy. It did not respond.
Another Island journalist, in attempting to confirm whether a member of the Health PEI board had resigned, got no response to multiple emails to the premier’s office.
For a stretch of several months during the pandemic, a Health and Wellness communications person simply did not respond to any of our media requests.
In another case, when I attempted to get an update on post-Fiona repairs at Cardigan Consolidated, it was like pulling teeth to get the most basic of information, after going through several people from multiple departments.
Some departments’ employees are more forthcoming than others. But these examples do not encourage public trust in government.
As Charlottetown-Victoria Park MLA Karla Bernard said about the poverty strategy, if the province is getting things done then one would think their communications people would be happy to get the word out.
But a lack of information or responses paints a picture of things not getting done and commitments not being upheld.
Dennis King likes to call us his “friends in the media” - but his communications strategy shuts out both media and, by extension, Islanders.
