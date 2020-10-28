Dear Editor,
Did Steven Myers and Trump go to the same debating school?
Friday night’s CBC interview with Nicole Williams was a shocking performance on the part of the minister. Mr Myers, why did you talk over her very valid and important questions? Kudos to the very professional Nicole Williams.
Let’s review: the PCs dropped the ball and didn’t get around to applying for the 80 per cent funding contribution from the feds for infrastructure; then they announced a new school for District 10 in the middle of a byelection (patronage at its finest); Sean Casey rightly pointed out that announcing the project before applying might hurt their chances of getting funding; then Mr Myers yelled his face off saying if the feds didn’t support the project it was Sean’s fault.
Good heavens!
Steven haughtily declared they will build it anyway. Who needs 80 per cent federal funding? Not the PCs apparently, but alas, it is our tax money, not theirs.
The PCs are in disarray. Myers spends first (roads) and gets approval later, capital budgets be damned. God help us all if they get their coveted majority. They don’t communicate with each other, let alone the electorate.
As for talking to women journalists ... wow Steven, even Trump could do better!
Teresa Doyle,
Charlottetown
