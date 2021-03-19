In 2020, the federal government allowed Canada Day events to be held on a date other than July 1 and still receive funding due to pandemic restrictions. No such exception will be made for communities this year.
In a statement to The Graphic Heritage Canada said if an event is cancelled, even due to public health lockdowns, the funding must be returned. Any expenses already incurred may be reimbursed by Celebrate Canada, which provides the funding.
“For the 2021 celebratory period, the program offers funding recipients the flexibility of holding a virtual event given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads.
A number of eastern PEI communities typically hold Canada Day events. In Souris, community events coordinator Jeannie Roche says Celebrate Canada told her they also will not provide promotional items like flags, stickers or posters this year.
Ms Roche said the plan is to have modified events and care is being taken to avoid laying out money where possible before Canada Day. For example, all events will be outdoors at CN Park, including some entertainers and a mouse hunt for families. Souris doesn’t know yet if it will be allowed to have fireworks. They’ve reached an agreement with a company if the event doesn’t go ahead or fireworks aren’t allowed, no money will be exchanged.
Ms Roche said it would probably take a complete lockdown to cancel everything, noting circuit breakers have allowed up to 50 people outdoors if they are socially distanced.
“We’re trying to plan it so we can still manage to do it and adapt to public health (measures). It’s not going to be as big as it used to be.”
Meanwhile, the Town of Three Rivers is planning its annual Canada Day celebration in Cardigan. Recreation and events coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon said contingency plans will be considered, outlining what would be the worst-case scenario.
“We’ll have to consider where we are at that time. We’re pretty confident we’ll be able to celebrate it in some capacity.”
Last year, council voted unanimously in May to cancel all festivals, including Canada Day in Cardigan but explored other options for modified events, having a cupcake drive-through and a video compilation of past Canada Day events.
This year, a major sticking point is the town hasn’t gotten a response yet from Celebrate Canada about its request for $10,000 in funding.
“They usually notify us about this time, but last year we didn’t hear until April.”
Andrew Rowe, who recently took on the role of heading the Canada Day committee again, hopes to get back to a somewhat normal state where a parade can happen again.
Although he hasn’t had a full meeting with the committee yet, his preference would be to have either a full in-person Canada Day event or nothing, suggesting a virtual event wouldn’t be much fun.
“I think everybody is wanting an in-person celebration at this point, while staying within the guidelines.”
Mr Rowe said Souris’ focus on making arrangements without money changing hands until the event happens would be ideal.
“Ultimately we can only plan so many different scenarios and just react to what comes. We all have to be careful about when we’re booking things, being aware of whatever your funding agreements are, whether you are still able to pay the artists or not and making sure they’re aware of that ahead of time.”
He said in some cases, deposits were kept last year to be applied to the 2021 event.
“You’re relying on people’s goodwill to do it moving forward.”
The Cardigan committee is also still looking for new members.
Meanwhile, the Three Rivers 50-Plus Club hopes to hold its annual Canada Day event at the Lorne Valley Hall with funding from Celebrate Canada. However, necessary repairs to the building may not be completed by July 1. Grace Blackette, the group’s leader, presented to Three Rivers council on the subject in January.
Dorothy MacDonald, the town’s manager of community services, said a contractor was recently given a walk-through of the hall but did not submit a bid because he couldn’t meet the July 1 timeline.
