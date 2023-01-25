While food banks continue to face record demand, a number of community fridges and cupboards have popped up in eastern PEI to help feed families in their local areas.
Fridges and cupboards, by the community and for the community, are operating in Orwell, Georgetown and St Peter’s, with others planned for Souris and Montague.
The Vernon River/Belfast Community Pantry, located at G Visser & Sons farm, has been successfully operating since November.
Farmer Randy Visser says demand has been steady and many community members have stepped up to keep the pantry and fridge stocked.
The building has its roots in his daughter Emma’s Grade 12 project last year. She decided to build a cabin and got some funding to make it into something for the community. Eventually someone had the idea to make it a community pantry.
Donations from the Fill Your Boots potato giveaway last fall helped buy the initial groceries. Local growers have donated onions, turnips, potatoes and carrots, others have dropped off canned and dry goods, and The Boys Comfort Cuisine in Earnscliffe has been dropping off meals, which was made possible when a fridge was donated by Beck’s Home Furniture in December.
“It’s almost always stocked well,” Mr Visser said. “There are ebbs and flows but there’s never a time when it’s empty.”
Visibility in front of the farm’s warehouse along the Trans-Canada Highway helps people find the place.
Eventually the building was insulated with spray foam, and hooked up with power for the fridge, lighting and a heater to make it winterized.
In a three-day period in late December, more than 15 people donated items and more than 20 different people picked up food.
Mr Visser estimated every day there are five to eight different people using the pantry, perhaps 15 families in total, and they only take what they need while leaving items for others.
“It’s really impressive how the community’s been supporting it,” he said. “People (who drop off items) take their time to straighten up and organize it a bit. It’s sort of self-maintaining.”
There are some perishable items, like turkeys that were donated over Christmas, and the pantry also has items like pet food, baby products and hats and gloves.
Food banks play a critical role, Mr Visser said, but having pantries in rural areas helps meet the need more locally, so people don’t have to go out of their way.
“It’s a really good place for our community to feel kindness and concern and care for those needs,” he said. “It’s a healthy thing for communities to participate in.”
There have been discussions about partnering with the Uigg-Kinross-Grandview Women’s Institute and perhaps moving the pantry to their community centre, which is being prepared as a future warming centre.
Meanwhile, a community cupboard opened earlier this month at the Dr Roddie Community Centre in St Peter’s Bay, hosted by the municipality.
CAO Debby MacKinnon said the cupboard, open on Fridays from 9 am to 2 pm, is only accepting non-perishable items for now but may expand if demand grows.
The cupboard could incorporate dairy, fruits, vegetables and perishable items in a donated fridge if they can be certain the food won’t go to waste, Ms MacKinnon said.
“It hasn’t been used like I thought it was going to be (yet), but everyone’s telling me it takes awhile to get out there.”
Pride can be an obstacle for people who need help actually taking advantage of the service, she said, especially for people who have lived in the area a long time and perhaps don’t want to be seen using it.
The cupboard is located inside the back door with a screen in place for privacy.
People can drop off items any time and they may look at opening the cupboard for an evening a week if the demand is there. Local businesses have also expressed interest in helping out.
The cupboard is open to residents beyond just St Peter’s, Ms MacKinnon stressed. She has contacted schools in Morell to help get the word out.
“I feel like there’s a definite need with the price of everything nowadays,” she said.
Anyone with questions or suggestions for the community cupboard can contact the municipality at 902-961-2268 or stpeters@eastlink.ca
There is also a community fridge, opened last August with funding from the Community Food Security Initiative, at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown. The fridge is located outside the main entrance and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A cupboard for that location is also in the works and expected to be ready within a couple of weeks.
Some of the most common items dropped off are milk, cheese, bread, potatoes and canned goods, and local restaurants have delivered extra meals left over at the end of the night. There are also children's snacks.
The Playhouse location offers a closer food resource for Georgetown residents than the food bank in Montague, particularly for seniors who may find it difficult to travel, especially in the winter.
