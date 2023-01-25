Vernon River/Belfast pantry

Many residents have worked together to keep the Vernon River/Belfast Community Pantry stocked since it opened in November. Submitted photo

While food banks continue to face record demand, a number of community fridges and cupboards have popped up in eastern PEI to help feed families in their local areas.

Fridges and cupboards, by the community and for the community, are operating in Orwell, Georgetown and St Peter’s, with others planned for Souris and Montague.

Georgetown community fridge

Staff at Kings Playhouse Amy MacConnell and Kristi Dunphy hold some of the items contained in the new Georgetown Community Fridge. The fridge sits on the step of the Playhouse and is open all the time for community members to take from and contribute to as they like. Graphic file photo

