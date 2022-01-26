Organizers of the weekly free community dinners, served up each Wednesday in Montague, hope the recent increase in Covid numbers will decline, and allow them to return to providing free meals for those in need.
Centre Point Community Meal volunteers decided earlier this month to suspend the meals due to a pandemic risk to both volunteers and clients.
Norma Dingwell, co-founder of the community initiative, said it’s too much to ask volunteers to put themselves at risk at this time.
“It’s a lot of extra work for our volunteers, and we can’t guarantee their safety.”
Ms Dingwell and her husband Darren tried coming up with a safe alternative so the service could continue. They considered preparing the meals themselves and delivering them to clients’ homes, but it would’ve been highly impractical.
“That’s an awful lot of time and gas, and we wouldn’t be finished delivering until 7 at night” she said. “We will just wait it out and assess it again on January 31, if numbers go down.”
The community meals began more than four years ago at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church before moving to Centre Point Church last fall. Pre-pandemic, the meals took place inside the church, and Ms Dingwell said it was a chance for people who were hungry or lonely to gather together. When regulations came into play in 2020 the meals were offered as take-out only with the blessing of the Public Health Office.
A group of up to eight volunteers did everything from prep work to packaging the meals and serving them out to the hungry guests, who’d file in one door and leave through another. Mr Dingwell was responsible for preparing the many hearty meals, which ranged from lasagna to baked beans to potato stuffed pork and much more.
Since going take-out, Ms Dingwell also delivered meals to some individuals unable to leave their home without assistance.
“Sometimes, I was the only face they’d see during the week and now they don’t even get that,” she said.
In the beginning, the volunteers served 34 dinners, but that number grew to nearly 130 people from Montague and surrounding communities, some coming from as far as Cardigan and St Mary’s Road. Ms Dingwell said the growing numbers show how many face food insecurity on a regular basis.
“It’s COVID, it’s the price of gas, food, rent - everything seems to go up but nobody’s paycheque goes up,” she said. “A lot of (people) have told us the Wednesday meal is something they (no longer) had to worry about, and now the money could be allocated for medicine or bills.”
Ms Dingwell often hears occasional comments suggesting “poverty’s not bad” in eastern PEI.
“I assure you, it is,” she said. “I’ve delivered meals to homeless people in Montague - including those who lived in tents in the woods and one who was living on the beach.”
Ms Dingwell said she and others “hope and pray” the community will soon be able to come together again in the way the weekly meals were originally intended.
“The amount of joy all of us felt when you heard 60-plus people laughing, talking, singing ... it really does something to you. We miss it and the clients miss it too.”
