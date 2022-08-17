ron brad.JPG

Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean was a surprise guest at Brad Richards’ induction ceremony. Even Richards, his longtime friend, didn’t know he was coming. MacLean recalled memories of his friendship with Brad and the Richards family during the August 8 induction ceremony. Josh Lewis photo

These days Brad Richards is focused on being a full-time dad to his three children, and last week they got a taste of how much the Island means to him - and vice versa.

The Murray Harbour native, now 42, was inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame on August 8 surrounded by family and friends at Northumberland Arena in Murray River.

Brad and Rechelle Richards made their first trip to PEI since before the pandemic. The two-time Stanley Cup champion said it’s important his kids understand how much the Island means to him. Josh Lewis photo
Brad Richards and his uncle Jamie unveil the portrait drawn by Wayne Wright which will be displayed in the PEI Sports Hall of Fame.   Josh Lewis photo

