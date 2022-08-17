Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean was a surprise guest at Brad Richards’ induction ceremony. Even Richards, his longtime friend, didn’t know he was coming. MacLean recalled memories of his friendship with Brad and the Richards family during the August 8 induction ceremony. Josh Lewis photo
Brad and Rechelle Richards made their first trip to PEI since before the pandemic. The two-time Stanley Cup champion said it’s important his kids understand how much the Island means to him. Josh Lewis photo
These days Brad Richards is focused on being a full-time dad to his three children, and last week they got a taste of how much the Island means to him - and vice versa.
The Murray Harbour native, now 42, was inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame on August 8 surrounded by family and friends at Northumberland Arena in Murray River.
Surrounded by close to 100 people, from his wife Rechelle to special guests Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada and longtime agent Pat Morris, Richards relished being home for the first time since before the pandemic.
“It’s an honour. I’m very proud to be where I’m from,” he said. “I don’t think we get recognized as a small island and province as much as others, but we produce per capita just as many great athletes as anybody.”
It was important to show his son and two daughters the arena he grew up playing in, where he has fond memories of french fries and hot chocolate from the canteen.
“They’re getting a little older. They’re starting to understand what PEI means to me,” he said.
Although Richards’ accomplishments as a hockey player and person took centre stage, speakers paid tribute to his parents Glen and Delite as well.
“Brad is who he is - hard-working, full of an impeccable work ethic, determined, kind, personable, passionate and classy, a very devoted father and husband - because of Glen and Delite Richards,” said Morris, who took Richards on as a client in 1995 when he was playing at Notre Dame in Saskatchewan.
He shared with a laugh how Glen would call him the morning after a contract negotiation started, wanting to know why it hadn’t wrapped up yet.
Lonnie Atkinson, former pastor at WellSpring Presbyterian Church, spoke of Richards’ charitable work and love for family, including his Richy’s Rascals program in Tampa Bay that made it possible for local children to attend games.
“I think of the charitable things he’s done and my heart stops,” Atkinson said. “Brad has a Harbour heart.”
Richards hosted an annual celebrity golf tournament for a number of years that raised funds for Children’s Wish Foundation and the Autism Society of PEI. He also donated $500,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital pediatric unit in 2010, in memory of his cousin Jamie Reynolds, who died of a brain tumour when he was six.
MacLean’s appearance was kept a secret, even from Richards, until he arrived partway through the ceremony. The two are longtime friends who first met on the Island during the 2004-05 NHL lockout. Richards made a point of introducing MacLean to local hockey legend Forbie Kennedy at the Sportsman’s Club.
“He wanted me to know the Kennedy clan, to understand the roots of where the dream started for young Island hockey players. It was an incredible gesture by Brad,” MacLean said.
MacLean said Richards made every team he played on better, from Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks, to deep playoff runs with the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars.
Richards recalled the summer of 2011 when he became a free agent for the first time and was torn between going to New York or the Los Angeles Kings. He reached out to Wayne Gretzky, who played in both places, for advice. Much later, after he had agreed to join the Rangers, he finally heard back.
“Wayne said to go to LA,” he shared with a laugh.
After retiring in 2016, he spent four years working for the Rangers as a hockey operations advisor. But the family moved to North Palm Beach, Florida, and between that and the pandemic he took a step back.
For now he’s happy being a full-time dad, but he does want to get back into the game. He plans to explore that this fall.
It hasn’t been easy transitioning to retirement, he said, without the daily structure of playing hockey.
“Since I was 14, I was told what to do, what to eat, when to practice, when to get on the bus,” he said. “That’s a big adjustment for any athlete. We kind of crave structure and now we don’t have it.”
Richards is one of more than 200 Island athletes inducted into the Hall since its founding in 1968.
