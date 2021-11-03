Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle says he’s excited about the announcement of plans for a new Kings County Memorial Hospital after years spent advocating for one.
Mr Deagle said he’s been pushing for this since he was elected, as has the community for even longer.
“The feedback I’ve had is very positive and people are happy. I think they finally feel like they’re being listened to in eastern PEI. It shows a strong commitment from our government that we hear you and we’re going to help look after you.”
Last week’s capital budget earmarks $13.3 million in spending for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including $750,000 for planning and design.
Mr Deagle said the building will cost much more than that and more money will be allocated in future capital budgets.
Asked if “planning” next year is enough of a commitment, he said it will take time for public consultation and major decisions such as location to take place.
“When you talk about a project this large, this significant, you don’t just start building it next year. You don’t want to rush and build something that perhaps isn’t the way we want it to look.”
He said there’s a strong possibility the hospital will be built on the same property as the current one, but no decision has been made yet.
The MLA wants to see dialysis available at the new hospital, something that hasn’t been available at KCMH for 20 years. People with kidney issues must go to Souris or Charlottetown for dialysis.
Dialysis is also the top priority for Three Rivers Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston, who has fought for improved health care services in Montague for many years. She credited Mr Deagle for his advocacy as well.
“I definitely will be inquiring about dialysis,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier (about the announcement). The sooner we get on the road to plan this hospital, the better.”
She noted the QEH is under tremendous stress from demand and understaffing, and suggested adding services at the new KCMH to help relieve some of that pressure.
“Why can’t we (enhance) our emerge here in Montague? Certain things can’t be looked at here but maybe we can accommodate different types of emergencies.”
Ms Johnston also mentioned the shortage of long-term care beds, which is part of the issue at the QEH.
Sheryll Pound of the KCMH Auxiliary said it’s time for the Three Rivers area to have a full-service hospital again.
“There’s no maternity and really, it’s an ER and a lot of palliative care,” she said. “I’d really like to see more services.”
Ms Pound said it is better to spend money on a new hospital than put more dollars into fixing the current aging facility.
KCMH opened in 1971.
“It’s throwing good money after bad. I’m hoping they find another place that’s a little more accessible,” she said, suggesting Pooles Corner as a possible location.
The auxiliary has raised a lot of money for both the hospital and Riverview Manor. Their shop on Main Street, Nearly New, is their main fundraiser.
“We’re happy to see they’re going to do something positive for the community,” she said.
