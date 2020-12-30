While Florence Reynolds was expecting a quiet 100th birthday this year considering the myriad of pandemic restrictions in place, residents in the village of Murray River couldn’t let such a monumental day pass without making at least a bit of noise.
A large gathering wasn’t possible but at least 20 community members, family and friends paraded past Ms Reynolds’ home ringing in her milestone year: horns honking, cheering and clapping. A fire truck and ambulance joined the parade flashing light on the unscripted party.
This cacophony transitioned into harmony when after the parade, about a dozen community members sang Christmas carols while Mrs Reynolds took in the proceedings through her front window. She waved from the window staying physically distanced and out of the cold.
Many in the group were from Memorial United Church where she sang in the choir for decades.
Well-wishes weren’t limited to those displayed at Mrs Reynolds’ house. On social media, more than 300 people commented and extended their birthday greetings. Over 260 of these can be found on a post found on Pat Martel’s Facebook page, PEI Good News only!
Some chimed into the online celebrations from as far north as Nunavut and from across Canada right to BC on the west coast. Some shared stories about how they knew Mrs Reynolds, fond memories and wishing her great health in the year to come.
Here following are some of the birthday wishes posted online:
“Amazing lady,” Clifton and Debbie Walker posted. “We lived in Murray River, grew up there. My mom and Florence were good friends. She is a lovely lady. I sang in the church choir with her at times. So special turning 100 and be in your own home surrounded by family.”
Marie Nantes: “Have a wonderful birthday. You are an inspiration.”
Suzanne Gallant-Beagan: “A beautiful kind and lovely lady. Hope you have a wonderful day with your family.”
Barbara Burleigh: “Happy 100th, my mother will celebrate her 100th on January 5. She was Vivian White from Murray Harbour, parents were Horace and Florence White, sister to Murray White. What a wonderful milestone ... all the best.”
Monique Parent: “Happy Birthday. She sounds wonderful, like all you Prince Edward Islanders are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.