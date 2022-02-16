After a pause of several weeks, the volunteers of the Centre Point Community Meals are ready to once again serve up free tasty meals to those who need them, starting Wednesday February 16.
The weekly event at the Centre Point Church at 4 Brook Street in Montague has been suspended since early January due to increasing cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and the risk it could pose to volunteers and clients.
But Darren Dingwell, one of the events founders, said after Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison’s recent announcement of an easing of restrictions, volunteers were eager to re-start the community meals.
“The heavy risk seems to have died off,” he said. “There’s still risk, don’t get me wrong - we will still be doing masking, social distancing, and following the guidelines.”
Mr Dingwell, who cooks the meals as well, said the menu for the first week back will be a popular favourite: pulled pork, with potato salad and coleslaw.
The meals have been take-out only since the pandemic began, and the set-up is such that meals are prepared and packaged before the doors open and clients go in and out quickly. Even so, Mr Dingwell says both volunteers and clients are excited to see the service return.
“We’ll try to connect (with clients), even if it’s just a moment or two to say ‘hi, how’re you doing?’” he said.
Mr Dingwell is hopeful that once restrictions ease further - the tentative date for a complete removal of capacity limits for organized gatherings is April 7 - the church can open its doors and provide seating for guests once again.
“Hopefully if things go well … we can start having an in-person dining experience again,” Mr Dingwell said.
In the beginning, the volunteers served 34 dinners, but that number grew to nearly 130 people from Montague and surrounding communities, some coming from as far as Cardigan and St Mary’s Road. The growing numbers are indicative of how many face food insecurity on a regular basis.
