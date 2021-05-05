The outpouring of support has been constant for Larry Laybolt since the interior of his Dingwells Mills home was destroyed by fire on April 21.
A GoFundMe online fundraiser organized by family friend Courtney Hill had raised $4,953 of a $10,000 goal as of Monday morning. Financial help is coming in from many other sources as well.
“The support has been amazing,” Mr Laybolt’s daughter, Amanda Laybolt-Stacey, said. “People have stopped at the house and donated cash, gift cards and grocery cards. Some businesses have even offered to donate some supplies.”
She said the damaged interior has been cleared and the family hopes to begin repairs soon.
Ms Laybolt-Stacey said they don’t know yet how much the entire rebuild will cost. Along with everything inside, the roof, siding and windows need to be replaced.
The Home Hardware Building Centre in Souris is taking donations for an account in Mr Laybolt’s name, which is up to $1,200 so far.
Bids have been coming in fast in the online auction, which ends May 15 and features items like lobster, mussels, baked goods, various gift cards including one at Home Depot for $1,000, a fire pit, Pepsi fridge, car wash, tire rotation, pet vaccinations and more.
The Souris Quick-Stop continues to take donations as well.
Google Help Larry Laybolt Rebuild after House Fire to access the GoFundMe site. The Facebook auction is titled Online Auction For Larry Laybolt’s House Rebuild. The online auction closes May 15 at 9 pm.
