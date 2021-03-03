Week in and week out our readers catch a glimpse of the overarching affect the Gold Mine lottery has on individuals and communities across eastern PEI.
Community organizations which receive donation cheques say the funds are key in helping to provide services.
The reach is phenomenal. These organizations are doing work in our communities to help people live the best lives they can. Hospice groups, food banks, libraries and organizations that serve people with disabilities are just a few of the recipients.
All of these organizations are right here in your own back yard.
Often we hear of national campaigns that raise funds and those are important for such needs as medical research, but having a made-in-eastern-PEI solution helping so many of our issues right here at home is a great achievement.
Of course Rotary’s reach goes well beyond community as they are an international organization.
But it is the community members right here in eastern PEI who are connected with the needs of the local community that means so much.
And it is you - all you Gold Mine players - who are making the difference in people’s lives.
Give yourselves a well-deserved pat on the back. And good luck in upcoming draws.
Charlotte MacAulay
Log In
