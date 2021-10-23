As many small businesses face ongoing challenges surrounding the pandemic one thing is certain - locals and others abroad with a sweet tooth will find their fix.
One of the sources to meet their cravings/needs comes at the hands of confectioner Patricia McLean. Now in her third year of business, she and her staff make up to 100 pounds of fudge a day during the busy times.
In fact Oh Fudge PEI Potato Fudge, based in Souris, has expanded to include a sister shop at Founders Hall in Charlottetown.
“That turned out to be really good. It’s a very busy spot there and we get lots of customers coming in and out. The summer was wonderful there,” she said.
The typical tourist months were quieter in Souris, but sales are starting to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Last year, sales in Souris were down 80% from 2019. This year they’re down only 40%.
That recovery wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community, Ms McLean said.
“It’s absolutely amazing the local support I have had since I started the business,” she said. “It’s turned out to be something really amazing - they really rallied around us and pulled us through.”
The company has continued to add a variety of flavours, some infused with alcohol and others being seasonal for holidays like Christmas, Halloween and Valentine’s Day. There are now 30 to 35 flavours at different times in the year.
At the busiest times, the staff makes 20 to 40 pans of fudge each day, with 2.5 pounds per pan. There are three or four staff members in Souris and two more in Charlottetown.
A lot of customers come from a TV show in Quebec, which filmed an episode on the fudge company two years ago. Each time the rerun airs, business picks up.
Quebec and Ontario are regular markets, while fudge has also been shipped to destinations such as Transylvania, Alaska and Hawaii. Locally, word of mouth helps greatly with finding new customers.
Ms McLean didn’t want to give away all her secrets, but said the locally grown PEI potatoes are pureed and then the melted chocolate and flavours are added. All the batches are made by hand and most are gluten free, except for Gingerbread and Cookies n Cream.
“It has to be measured exact, because with fudge it either goes right or wrong, and when it goes wrong it really goes wrong.”
She hopes cruise ships will be allowed to dock in Charlottetown again next summer, which would provide a big boost for business.
“Hopefully next year will be better than this year. If it’s that much busier, I’ll definitely be looking for more staff.”
