Denise & Robbie LaVie

Robbie and Denise LaVie are grateful for the community’s support through multiple fundraisers since Robbie’s auto shop was destroyed by fire in April.     Submitted photo

Denise LaVie says she and her husband Robbie were touched by a benefit dance earlier this month to help them rebuild their auto shop that was destroyed by fire on Good Friday of this year.

The August 5 dance at the Three Rivers Sportsplex was just the most recent of several community fundraisers, which combined have raised more than $30,000 for the LaVies, according to daughter Lydia, who organized the dance.

