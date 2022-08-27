Denise LaVie says she and her husband Robbie were touched by a benefit dance earlier this month to help them rebuild their auto shop that was destroyed by fire on Good Friday of this year.
The August 5 dance at the Three Rivers Sportsplex was just the most recent of several community fundraisers, which combined have raised more than $30,000 for the LaVies, according to daughter Lydia, who organized the dance.
“It was pretty moving, for sure,” Ms LaVie said. “Even though the fire was in April, they’re still trying to help us. They put a lot of work into organizing it.”
Unfortunately, the North Royalty Road couple came down sick before the dance and couldn’t attend. But they greatly appreciate the gesture nonetheless. They even received a video call from guests during the evening.
More than 100 people attended the event, which included a raffle, auction items like a custom-made fridge, and a 50/50 draw won by Pat McQuillan, who promptly donated his winnings back.
The fundraising total that night topped $5,000, adding to more than $27,000 raised in the early days after the fire from a GoFundMe page and an online auction.
Ms LaVie said that won’t cover the costs of rebuilding the auto shop, which was her husband’s livelihood, but it’ll be “a big help” in getting the new structure closed in before winter. The building was not insured and while some of the vehicles inside were, the payouts weren’t enough to replace them.
Permits for the rebuild have been approved and now the couple is waiting on contractor availability to get started. Many friends have already offered to pitch in once the work begins. The rafters for the new shop arrived recently.
Once the exterior structure is finished the LaVies will pick away at the inside as time and money allow.
Mr LaVie specializes in Volkswagens, and while several vehicles inside the 15-year-old steel building were lost, they were lucky enough to have a couple of their VWs stored elsewhere. That’s how a 1971 Karmann Ghia and a newer Beetle survived.
“Thankfully we didn’t have all our eggs in one basket. There are a few toys left we didn’t lose,” Ms LaVie said.
In the meantime, a generous friend offered his building just down the road for Mr LaVie to continue working on cars, so he transferred his mechanic and inspection licenses there. It’s not quite the same, Ms LaVie said, but at least he can go down and work.
Four months after the fire, the couple continues to be amazed by the local support, especially those who have contributed to more than one fundraiser.
“I don’t know how many times you can say thank you to everybody who has done everything,” she said.
