The replacement of the Grove Pine Road bridge that was destroyed by fire six years ago will go ahead next year.
The gravel road leading to the bridge runs from Howe Point through to Dingwells Mills.
It is welcome news for everyone in the surrounding communities, farmers included.
Kent MacDonald is with Pondsedge Farms in Little Pond.
“There is a fair bit of farmland and blueberry land in that area that the road passes through or is adjacent to,” he said.
Since the fire and subsequent decommissioning of the bridge, Mr MacDonald said the additional travel time to get to some fields was counter productive.
“The other thing we liked about the road is it takes you off the main road where the traffic is heavier. If you are travelling with large equipment it makes it safer for everybody - the farmer and the public,” he added.
Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie has been pushing for the replacement since the fire in December 2014.
“The farmers are the bigger user, but it’s like any road,” Mr LaVie said. “A lot of people used it.”
“You take any road and shut it down, once it’s gone you miss it and I had a lot of calls from residents and fishers.”
Mr LaVie was in opposition for the first few years and wasn’t able to get the government onside with a replacement bridge.
“I’ve been working with (Transportation Minister Steven Myers) to get it replaced and now it’s finally going to happen,” Mr LaVie said.
Engineers will determine if the replacement will be the same as the former, which was a wood structure that spanned approximately three metres, or it will involve other specifications.
The project is expected to go to tender in February 2021.
