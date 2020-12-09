An archived copy of The Eastern Graphic, from 1974, features an On the Street Viewpoint question: “How do you rate PEI as a place to live?”
From the nine responses offered by random people broached with the question, one in particular really stood out.
“I just came back from Toronto after a week’s vacation and I was glad to get back. People here care about each other.”
A profound statement? Yes, but a characteristic that surfaces equally among Island neighbours in good and troubled times. The truth be known, it seems the greater the conflict the longer the reach of kindness.
Like the ingredients of a flavourful Christmas cake we are seeing benevolence gently blended with an awareness that the holidays aren’t always a joyous time for the masses.
In Lower Montague, the Women’s Institute is decorating a tree with ribbons, each showing the name of a loved one who has passed away.
Simultaneously, hospice members across the province are stationed next to Christmas trees on display in public spaces where the public is invited to add tags showing the names of loved ones on the branches.
Memories, both sorrowful and content, stored deep in the soul, often rise to the surface at Christmas as emotions entwine.
All the same, we are privileged to live in this province especially during this time of a global crisis.
It appears even the most uncomplicated visions can evolve into sentimental greatness.
On Friday evening, the community of Murray Harbour hosted the official lighting of a Christmas tree fashioned from lobster traps.
Sparkling lights were added to the tree, along with festive bows and then dozens of buoys, each showing the name of a loved one. In the heart of a fishing community some have the names of people associated with the sea, others had passed on from tragedies or illness.
No one could predict how that simple structure would touch the lives of so many. People came from across the region to witness the inaugural lighting. Cars lined the wharf on both sides of the harbour. More were parked along the street overlooking the water and even more people arrived on foot.
The air was static with excitement, reminiscences and appreciation for honouring the many already gone.
As someone said “it becomes so much more when you see the names (on the tree).”
This province is small but it is connected by a powerful force - respect and appreciation for all who make up its populace.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
