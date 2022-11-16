The voter turnout in the recent Three Rivers Municipal Election was by some accounts reasonable, but the location of at least one polling station was about as clear as frozen mud in a frog pond.
That poll was in Ward 3, the largest geographically within the town.
Voters were provided the name of the building ‘Start Centre’ and the civic number.
Some voters were left scratching their heads. Not everyone has access to Google maps and admittedly those civic numbers can be confusing - after all many don’t run in sequence.
The name of the location as provided by Elections PEI was correct but it would certainly have lessened the stress if voters had been directed to the old Interpretative Centre or the Montessori Children’s Centre in Pooles Corner.
Diligence was in fact paid with the familiar yellow and black vote symbol posted out front but the sign on the building wasn’t highly visible from a distance.
As it turned out 465 votes were cast at that poll but not before some heavy sighs and asking around.
People continue to deal with the aftermath of Fiona, COVID, a school board election carried out by a mail-in ballot process, along with the cost of essentials stretching budgets beyond their limit.
Yea or nay, times are confusing enough without compounding anything else.
On a lighter and more inspiring note a variety of campaigns to make others’ Christmases brighter are quickly gaining momentum across the region.
Santas for Seniors is one example where a small handful of volunteers collect donations of items for seniors in the area who might otherwise not receive a single gift over the holidays.
The process may sound simple but it requires a great deal of time and effort to coordinate, collect the items, sort them out and ensure they are delivered on time. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Budgets are tight this year but every contribution to whatever cause you wish to support is appreciated by the recipients.
Check out the Santas for Seniors page on Facebook for details.
