Paul MacNeill

A stone armoury wall in Point Deroche that obliterates public access to an Island beach stands in rigid contrast to the tens of millions of dollars in property damage and tens of thousands of trees destroyed by the fierce power of tropical storm Fiona.

The juxtaposition of individual wealth buying protection for slivers of privately held land, regardless of potential negative impact, is one of the defining issues of our time.

