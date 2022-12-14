A stone armoury wall in Point Deroche that obliterates public access to an Island beach stands in rigid contrast to the tens of millions of dollars in property damage and tens of thousands of trees destroyed by the fierce power of tropical storm Fiona.
The juxtaposition of individual wealth buying protection for slivers of privately held land, regardless of potential negative impact, is one of the defining issues of our time.
It’s not an issue for King Tories, Bevan-Baker Greens or what’s left of the Liberals and NDP. It’s about all of us and doing what is right so future generations have the same opportunity to enjoy this place we call home.
Point Deroche is now a public lightning rod. During the fall session of the legislature, the King government struggled to offer a rational explanation for how a building can be removed, buffer zone destroyed, public access to a public beach made impossible and a monstrosity of a new building slowly allowed to rise regardless of public opposition - or provincial oversight.
Both Minister of Agriculture and Land Darlene Compton, whose department approved the removal and new building via use of a grandfather clause, and Environment Minister Steven Myers, responsible for shoreline protection, claim no rules were broken with the argument internal working policies, rather than specific rules and regulations, were followed.
It quickly became apparent PEI needs a new rule book. In the dying minutes of the fall session Myers announced a moratorium on all shoreline development until a full provincial strategy is created. It is a potentially transformative step. It means the armoury rock wall at Point Deroche would not be allowed to proceed until a full provincial plan is in place.
But it’s a much larger issue than a single egregious development. In 2021, the Department of Environment issued 571 permits, with another 484 thus far in 2022, for everything from working in watercourses, wetlands and dunes to surface water irrigation.
While Myers understandably played defensive in the legislature, the fact he saw the need for action and moved deserves praise. The problem is Compton has not yet shown the same courage, muddying government’s overall response.
Until Compton stands up it will continue to be open season on waterfront development that increasingly looks like a free-for-all with little government oversight.
A defeated Tory candidate from the last election cleared property in preparation for a five lot development that will eventually grow to 19. Kris Currie says he received verbal approval from a development officer. The department says without formal written approval the department considers the subdivision not yet approved. There is no written approval.
And yet what do we hear from Minister Compton - crickets.
She needs to show leadership by issuing an immediate moratorium on new waterfront development in buffer zones until a provincial strategy is developed, in all likelihood with the support and expertise of UPEI’s School of Climate Change and Adaptation. Such a moratorium would effectively stop the use of the grandfather clause currently allowing developers to tear down and build new in a buffer zone. It would not impact existing buildings in need of repair or upkeep.
We have an opportunity as a province to create a plan that is a road map for the next 50 to 100 years, a strategy desperately needed due to growing severity of storms.
Compton’s department can no longer sit on the sidelines and hope no one notices as the spirit and intent of development rules and regulations are made a mockery of.
Let’s give the minister and her department the benefit of the doubt - if she acts now.
Our collective patience with government’s laissez faire, we followed all the rules, argument is wearing thin. Protecting our shoreline is one of the greatest gifts we can give to future generations. But it can only happen if the King government, and in particular Minister Compton, take the threat of climate change seriously and push back against developers who push the envelope for their own selfish needs.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
