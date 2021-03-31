Premier King,
Recently your government proclaimed the long-awaited Water Act which is to be enacted on June 16, 2021. We are pleased and encouraged by this announcement as our ground water is the only drinking water supply we have, it must be well protected, not only for our farmers, but for the health of all present Islanders and for future generations. The announcement that the 2002 moratorium on high capacity wells will stay in place is also good news.
However, we do have some concerns. Although your government has not lifted the moratorium, it has already made an exemption which will allow five new high capacity wells to be constructed for a UPEI project. Is this really necessary? Could some of the existing wells not be used?
Also, during the last four years, government allowed the agricultural industry to build any number of holding ponds for irrigation. Whether water is being extracted by several smaller pumps to fill holding ponds, or is drawn by larger pumps for high capacity wells, the volume of water being extracted from the ground is almost equivalent. It seems that the spirit and intent of the Water Act has been lost here as the building of these holding ponds appears to be a way of circumventing the moratorium. What rules and regulations are being followed to allow this to go on? Or are there any?
Another concern we have is that the existing high capacity wells will be ‘grandfathered’ in as well as whatever number of holding ponds that exist on June 16. This literally means they will be allowed to continue operating indefinitely at their current capacity and be exempt from regulations associated with the Water Act. What will this do to our ground water levels? Not only is our water at risk from pesticides, global warming and climate change, but now it will be in danger of being depleted by the operation of these wells. We encourage our government to strive for an honourable balance between agricultural irrigation and the protection and care of our water source.
Many submissions were received by the standing committee prior to the proclamation of the Water Act, providing input into the development. We believe many of these concerns were not heard. We want to add our support to the urgent issues addressed by the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Water.
In closing we recall a statement made by Premier King while on the campaign trail, “Since we don’t know the impacts of what we are allowing them to do now with the holding ponds, the effects might actually be worse than the effects of high capacity wells. A government led by me will recognize that and we will make sure the processes are in place, that the regulations are there to make sure our water is protected.”
Please Premier King be true to what you promised!
Respectfully,
Gilles Michaud, Helen McQuaid, Bill Costain, David McIsaac, Leah Michaud, Ann McIsaac and Beulah Costain
