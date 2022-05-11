A lineup of local entertainers will perform at a gospel concert on Sunday, May 15th at Kaylee Hall to raise funds for Teen Challenge Atlantic Men’s Centre in Memramcook and help raise awareness that addiction can be overcome.
John Webster, Eddy Quinn, Maxine MacLennan, Norman Stewart, Elaine MacLennan along with Eddy and Linda Doiron will take the stage at 3 pm.
The event is hosted by Three Rivers Community Church.
Organizers Barry and Nancy Beck said community work goes hand-in-hand with being members of the church.
“Anything we feel the church can do to make people aware of where they can go if there is a problem with addiction is our mindset,” Mr Beck said.
Teen Challenge is a 12-month, faith-based, in-residence drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. It is part of a network of over 18 centres across Canada and more than 1,500 worldwide.
Danny Gallant is events coordinator for the New Brunswick -based centre which welcomes clients from all Atlantic provinces. It has been in operation for 15 years.
“For us, fundraisers like this are extremely crucial,” Mr Gallant said.
Admission to the centre costs $1,100 but organizers strive to ensure the cost stays low and aren't a barrier for anyone ready to tackle their addiction.
Mr Gallant will attend the concert in Pooles Corner.
“Our outreach is two-fold because it raises finances, but when we have speaking engagements oftentimes there are people in the congregation or group that very well could be struggling with addiction and find there is hope and freedom through programs like Teen Challenge,” Mr Gallant said. “We are also a resource for people to bring back pamphlets to their loved ones who could benefit from the services.
In addition to the Memramcook Centre there is a women’s centre in Newfoundland that welcomes clients from across the Atlantic provinces.
“We are so glad to be part of an organization that has beds across Canada to help men and women get free from their substance and live full productive lives,” Mr Gallant said.
