Time flies never to be recalled and this week here we are again on the cusp of Christmas 2022 and a brand new year.
With that comes The Eastern Graphic’s annual Christmas Essay Contest.
Time flies never to be recalled and this week here we are again on the cusp of Christmas 2022 and a brand new year.
With that comes The Eastern Graphic’s annual Christmas Essay Contest.
The winners have been declared and the cash prizes awarded and with much gratitude we hope you enjoy all of the stories which are based on fact, fiction and the wildest imagination of youthful minds.
First off though, a Santa sack heaped with praise and applause goes out to the man who for many years now has read all the entries ... word for word, before declaring the winners.
Hugh MacDonald from Brudenell has made our jobs a tad easier during this busy time at the newspaper. He has repeatedly shown patience, sincere interest in the entries and offered a few tips here and there along the way.
That said, appreciation is due as well for the teachers who guide and encourage their students to create stories. This year presented an extra challenge since absentee in classes yo-yoed from day to day due to the flu and other reasons. It’s no small feat to stimulate young minds and maintain focus especially at this exciting time of year.
To the adults who took the time to compose detailed write-ups about their personal memories of Christmases past and present - thank you very much. Your words bring balance to a fast-paced world too often rushed speedily along by technology.
We have neglected to keep tally of the number of years the essay contest has existed but to be sure hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Graphic readers who have contributed to it can take credit for making it the success it is.
See B Section this week for stories and photos we hope help brighten your Christmas and maybe even stir some treasured memories of your own.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.