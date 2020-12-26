Melody Murphy says she’ll stay connected with family by video chatting with her son who is in Alberta and can’t make it home because of travel restrictions. She’s happy to spend some time with close family members. She set up and decorated a small tree to bring some festivity into her apartment unit in Murray River.
Angela Kelly of Brudenell will visit her sister this Christmas like she does every year. She is also hopeful she will be able to visit with her son who drives a truck for Morley Annear. “He’s been working so hard I’m looking forward to him having a few days off to relax and visit,” she said.
William Brown of Montague said he will have a quiet Christmas with no bells or whistles but that is not unusual for him. Most of his family live on PEI so he will call them to stay in touch.
Sandra Stead of Montague said her Christmas will be smaller than usual this year. She set up and decorated a tree but the idea of putting lights on the house and going all-out felt overwhelming this year so she decided to keep things simple. Mrs Stead said she’ll visit her nieces on Christmas and keep in touch with other family by calling them.
Now that small gatherings are allowed, Jeff Docherty of Montague plans to get-together with some local friends to go carolling. “This year you kind of need to bring that joy back to people, bring some smiles to people’s faces and appreciate simple things like this.” Much of Mr Doherty’s family live abroad so he is accustomed to staying connected from afar. His girlfriend is living in BC so he plans to open gifts with her over a video chat.
Gaétan Brisson of Montague and his wife will be missing their adult children who often come to visit them over the holidays. But they’ll be sure to have a tasty Christmas meal together and keep in touch by phone with their daughters in BC and Ontario. Maybe I’ll even text the grandkids,” Mr Brisson said.
