Charlotte MacAulay- Our space

While the state of internet service is still in flux in some areas of rural PEI, the damage left behind last month from the Hurricane Fiona has only added more uncertainty to the mix.

Land lines were unusable in many places where there was no power and the already sketchy internet and cell signals were few and far between for those lucky enough to have data to use during the outage.

