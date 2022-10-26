While the state of internet service is still in flux in some areas of rural PEI, the damage left behind last month from the Hurricane Fiona has only added more uncertainty to the mix.
Land lines were unusable in many places where there was no power and the already sketchy internet and cell signals were few and far between for those lucky enough to have data to use during the outage.
And though in the past week, most communications seem to be back in good working order, communication lines in many areas are still precariously hanging in a tangled mess from power poles.
Hurricane destruction aside, besides the rather disruptive Rogers outage of July 8 there have been at least two hours long disruptions of service from Eastlink in the past month.
For people who rely on communicating for their job even a few hours can throw a wrench into what would otherwise be a productive work day.
One of the most concerning parts of these outages is when it affects society as a whole.
During the pandemic we were all dropped quickly into an online world. That alone should have been more than enough incentive for communication companies to ensure their networks were in top-notch working order.
Being connected online is no longer the luxury it was once thought to be. And just like being hooked up to the electrical grid it needs to be a reliable service for all.
The CRTC is a federal arm’s length tribunal whose mandate is to regulate and supervise broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest.
Nothing was heard from the CRTC during the aftermath of the storm, but there should have been some measure of reassurance.
Storms are only going to become more severe so now is the time for the CRTC to start doing their job for the betterment of all citizens.
The wild west of the communications world needs to be no more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.