The federal Cardigan Conservative association held the first part of its nomination on Friday night, with speeches from candidates Blair MacPhail and Wayne Phelan.
A limited number of supporters gathered at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to hear the candidates and more watched via video stream.
Some voting took place after the speeches and voting stations will be set up at the Wellness Centre and at Stratford Town Hall on Saturday. The association expects to have the final results by early evening.
Mr MacPhail spoke first and committed to push for a new year-round vessel for the ferry service in Wood Islands, as well as sustainable employment for eastern PEI and a strategy to better serve seniors.
"If there is one thing we need to accept from our experience throughout this pandemic, it's that we need to do a better job of protecting our older citizens," he said.
Mr Phelan, who ran for the Conservatives in the 2019 election, stressed the importance of reliable internet infrastructure in rural PEI to give people the ability to work from home.
"We need people who can see outside the box," he said. "We are a small island, but there's absolutely zero reason why proper infrastructure isn't in place so your children and my children can open up a business in Wood Islands and work from home."
See more at peicanada.com once the results are in, and in the April 14 edition of The Graphic.
