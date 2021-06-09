Dear Editor,
I believe residents of Prince Edward Island should have priority when it comes to buying land or housing on PEI. Currently, there is a limited supply of housing and people from off-Island are seemingly able to outbid locals creating a crisis for those of us who live here year-round.
According to a recent CBC News article, Islanders are dissatisfied with the process. “I thought I would have my own house by the time I was 20. That turned to be 25, that turned into 30, and that’s going to turn 35 this year”. “As soon as something’s on the market, it’s snatched up the next day. People are putting in offers way above asking, it’s not something we can match.”
I believe Islanders should be provided with better opportunities and a better process. This could include government rebates either federal or provincial. Islanders could have a simplified way of purchasing a home on PEI, and possibly even be given the first offer or opportunity on properties.
Bringing the housing and property costs down for Islanders could mean more would be able to secure housing. Islanders should always be provided with better opportunities to buy houses and properties.
Sincerely,
Abby Macadam
Grade 10, Souris Regional School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.