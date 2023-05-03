Think twice before you light that match.
Give like consideration to the possible consequences of flicking a live cigarette butt out the car window in the coming days or burning that small pile of leaves.
It’s been eight months since Hurricane Fiona ripped through the province leaving behind a wide ranging tangle of downed trees, debris and branches that will season and dry with each passing day.
The risk of wildfires is heightened and according to local fire chiefs the threat could stretch into five years never mind during the coming summer months.
PEI residents look to the 1,000-plus volunteer firefighters across the province to respond in times of crisis. Twenty-two of these departments are run by rural municipalities. This means the individuals do double-duty. Many have full-time jobs and responsibilities at home to family and loved ones.
The operative word is ‘volunteer’. These men and women don’t get paid a salary to leave in the middle of their child’s birthday party, pull away from the dinner table without having eaten or enjoy a relaxing weekend only to be interrupted because they need to rush to a brush fire to protect property and ensure public safety.
Think it can’t happen here? Just because we’re a small province surrounded by water we certainly are not immune to forest fires.
The fact is roughly 50 per cent of the province is wooded. That’s 260,000 hectares of public and private forest land, give or take.
Many will remember the spring of 2002 when a fire broke out in Dover, near Murray River. Smoke filled the sky over this small community as firefighters and a water helicopter scrambled to contain the blaze and protect homes along a stretch of rural road. Woodland was destroyed but the many volunteers who responded from various fire departments kept people and homes out of harm’s way.
More recently, in August 2020, the Point Pleasant Road, also near Murray River was closed to traffic while once again volunteers left their jobs, homes and families to fight a brush fire that threatened homes. Once again valuable woodland that will take years to replenish was destroyed.
These are just two examples of how quickly situations can turn ugly - accidental or otherwise.
Vigilance and common sense are the order of the day as we creep slowly into the hot, dry summer season with campfires, etc. The safety and consideration of all those volunteer firefighters must be top of mind.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
