I recall how many people resisted fastening up when automobile seat belts were introduced in the 1980s.
Opponents argued that seat belts would do more harm than good, trapping passengers inside a burning vehicle for instance, or that it is safer to be thrown clear in a crash.
None of those arguments were supported by evidence or made any sense of course, and seat belts have saved countless lives since they were legally required throughout the world.
Still there are some who refuse to belt up seeing it as a threat to their personal freedom and independence.
I find it amazing how intelligent, normally rational people can ignore science and knowledge, and the truth in front of them, and choose to believe something else at the far boundaries of reality.
But ‘alternative facts’ and conspiracy theories dominate our public thought and conversation these days.
Did you know The Flat Earth Society of Canada was active until 1984, and one of its founders, philosopher Leo Ferrari, claimed he nearly fell off the edge of the earth one day at Brimstone Head on Fogo Island, Newfoundland?
The United States has become the heartland of conspiracy.
Some continue to claim the NASA moon landing was filmed in a secret television studio, and a group of American engineers fervently believe the World Trade Centre towers were brought down not by terrorists in airplanes but as a pre-planned demolition by some dark-state actors.
In the blessedly short era of Donald Trump reality itself has been soaked in conspiracy.
Possibly the most damaging hoax perpetuated on the American people has been the Trump administration’s claim that the coronavirus pandemic was nothing to worry about, and the deadly virus would simply disappear.
I believe Trump promised it would be gone by last Easter.
He promoted the use of unproven, experimental treatments, refused to acknowledge the spread of the virus, and insisted that wearing a non-medical face mask was for cowards and an ineffective means of protection.
The tragic result of this scandalous behaviour was the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands.
America has a new president-elect in Joe Biden, who does appear to know the difference between fantasy and reality. It is hoped his administration can begin to control the rampant spread of the coronavirus, rebuild a shattered economy, and restore trust in democratic institutions.
Perhaps President Biden can also turn down the volume of conspiracy theorists in the public square, and reinforce science and fact over wild, twisted and unsupported ideas.
Facebook has become a favourite haunt for local conspiracy theorists.
One well-known Island poster, normally an intelligent and intuitive individual, has made outlandish claims about the coronavirus pandemic. Against accepted scientific opinion, he opposes the use of face masks, even claiming they actually contribute to the spread of the virus.
In his conspiratorial mind the pandemic and worldwide response to it is a kind of grand social engineering experiment.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
When I was a boy my imagination produced some extremely unorthodox beliefs. UFOs were real of course, as were the trolls my father told me lived under the bridge in West Prince where he grew up.
Even now on summer days walking through meadows painted with wildflowers I can for a brief moment believe Anne of Green Gables actually existed.
But I have come to trust science and logic, and put my faith in the honesty and goodwill of democratically elected leaders. I am parochial to the core, but I don’t fear the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), or the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international ‘global’ organizations.
I try to keep conspiracies, hoaxes, and alternative facts in a box under the bed.
