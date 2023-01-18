The tragic death of a young Nova Scotia woman while waiting in a hospital emergency room on the last day of December shows an unfortunate reality in ERs across the region.
We may never know if the death of Allison Holthoff could have been prevented had she received immediate treatment, but the possibility exists it may have played a role.
But the inadequacies of current health care systems are not strictly found in the ERs.
Even before her arrival at the ER the rural Nova Scotia family decided to bypass the use of an ambulance having had a negative experience months earlier where none had arrived three hours after one was called.
That in itself is worrisome. What a decision to have to make in the time of an emergency.
Could such a tragedy happen here? Unfortunately the potential is there with the strain on our own health care system materializing in ER closures and overcrowding becoming an all too familiar theme.
It is scary to think that, but even now some people debate whether or not to call an ambulance even in an emergency.
On the surface, at least, the recent policy of having dedicated transfer units here on PEI will certainly relieve the pressure in some cases, but there is still a broken system to contend with.
It can’t be repeated enough that ERs have a very specific purpose. They exist for emergency medical situations.
If people can’t turn to ERs in a time of need it is a sad state of affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.