The province is looking for more contractors to fill expected demand for Islanders applying for free energy efficiency programs.
A second request for proposals for companies to install heat pumps,insulation and hot water heaters will be going out in the coming weeks.
The 2021 RFP for the Free Heat Pump Program initially offered to low income Islanders garnered only three companies to provide the service, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action. One bid submitted was incomplete.
Three companies, Greenfoot Energy Solutions, Kenmac Energy Inc, both of Charlottetown and East Coast Heat Pumps (MacFarlane Technical), Johnston’s River, were awarded contracts.
The income threshold previously for the program was $35,000. In May 2022 that was changed to $55,000.
The province anticipates 10,000 households could benefit from the heat pump program, 6,000 from the hot water heater program and 10,000 from the free insulation program.
As of last week 1,000 heat pumps have been installed through the free program at a cost of approximately $5,000 per install.
“Programs are designed this way to streamline the process and reduce barriers to applicants – e.g. finding an installer, covering up-front cost, submitting/vetting quotes and invoices, etc,” the spokesperson said, noting there is a difference between these free programs and the rebates where residents choose their own contractors.
Melissa Halliday of Montague gives the program a thumbs up.
She had her free heat pump installed three months ago.
“I thought it was going to be months and months so I set myself up for a long wait,” she said, noting within two months it was installed.
“I had been wanting to get one, but it was way out of my price range.”
