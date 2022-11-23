“Can I ask where you’re located?”
“Alabama”
“Alabama?”
“Yes sir”
“Alabama, Alabama?”
“Yes sir”
“So you won’t be doing an on-site visit?”
“No sir.”
My insurance adjuster is located in Alabama.
But I must say, so far so good, and I’m guessing I’m not the only one in this situation. My so-called ‘desk adjuster’ has relied on photos from the guy at the restoration company to survey my damage. For the big stuff, like the six trees on the house, that was fine. The adjuster recognized the urgency in getting the trees off the house and acted quickly. Now we’re on to somewhat smaller things, like the deck which sagged when a 3,000 pound tree landed on it.
If you take a photo of the damage here on the Island, and send it to friends or family off-Island, it’s clearly not the same as if those people were actually standing right in front of the damage.
Here’s what I mean. I was in Ontario when the hurricane hit and Heather sent me pictures of the damage at our house as soon as she could the next morning. Whoa, wow. That was my heart sinking reaction. When I arrived home a few days later and actually saw the damage, in person, my reaction was HOLY FREAKING WHOA! ... WHOA ... WHOA ... WOW ... OMG ... OMG ... JUST WOW.
So you can clearly see the difference between looking at a photo and seeing the real thing.
The deck in question is off our kitchen at the back of the house, and since the house has a walkout basement, the deck is up a storey from the back yard. During one of our 80 km/hr winds and pouring rain storms two weekends ago, I got up and Heather said I might want to look at the back deck. We have a privacy fence on one side of the deck, and it was dislodged and dangling over the backyard. The wind was coming from the opposite direction as Fiona’s winds and because this privacy fence was rammed by the tree, its integrity was diminished, one of the support posts was dislodged, and this much lesser wind knocked off its moorings and it was hanging by a thread.
So, stupid me, my first inclination was to get out there and somehow secure the fence. I threw on a raincoat and pulled the fence back onto the deck. I tied a rope to it and attached the rope to another railing to prevent it from leaning with the wind. I got a ladder out, went downstairs and quickly screwed in a piece of blocking wood on the deck so the fence could no longer move with the wind. I was soaked but the fence seemed secure and has held up so far. In fact it looks like it did before the hurricane.
What I didn’t do was take a photo of the dangling fence. In fact, while the sag is obvious to the naked eye and the contractor who came over to give me an estimate. If you take a picture and look at it, you see an upright privacy fencing sitting atop a deck that ‘looks’ pretty good. But it’s not.
I mean ... BUT IT’S NOT!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.