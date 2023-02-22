Most Honourable Premier Dennis King - it is clear that under your government, nothing other than getting a new bucket of money from the federal government in the past few days, has truly been accomplished relative to providing Islanders with much needed improved health care services.
Indeed, the loss of providers of said services has spiralled downward at a significant rate of speed. Thousands more Islanders are without primary health care providers today than when your government gained power four years ago. The loss of these providers is cascading downward at an exponential rate of speed, with no change of course visible.
One proposed process revision, relative to the licensing of doctors, which was ignored in the last sitting of the government, would be in line for action now were your government to engage in a spring sitting.
But, and most sadly, you are seeing the need to call an early election this spring, rather than engage the current government in the process of moving forward proactively, in a direction that would focus on starting this badly needed reversal. That, my good man, is a complete loss of meaningful elective focus.
As to the new pot of money you have secured, understand that until proactive plans and actions are put in place, relative to turning the current health care services situation around, that pot of money is meaningless. I urge you and your government to get your priorities and focus in order, so you force the meaningful turnaround needed to address these health care service shortages now.
Islanders deserve much better than that which you and your associates are delivering.
