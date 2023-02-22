Most Honourable Premier Dennis King - it is clear that under your government, nothing other than getting a new bucket of money from the federal government in the past few days, has truly been accomplished relative to providing Islanders with much needed improved health care services. 

Indeed, the loss of providers of said services has spiralled downward at a significant rate of speed. Thousands more Islanders are without primary health care providers today than when your government gained power four years ago. The loss of these providers is cascading downward at an exponential rate of speed, with no change of course visible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.