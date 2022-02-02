Regardless of your beliefs on vaccines, mandates or whether they should apply to truckers, members of the convoy to Ottawa lost any goodwill they might have built up with the rest of the population on the weekend.
The message some of them delivered is that they are anti-social degenerates using the exercise as an excuse to behave like drunken frat boys. Actually, my apologies to university fraternities because they probably have at least some morals.
Allegedly members of this so-called convoy for “freedom” disrespectfully danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They used the National War Memorial as a bathroom. In the process, they may as well have spit on the memory of every Canadian soldier who gave their lives for their country.
They are also reported to have desecrated a statue of Terry Fox with an upside-down Canadian flag, showing contempt for Mr Fox, his family and all those who drew inspiration from his Marathon of Hope.
And some are accused of bullying an Ottawa soup kitchen into giving them meals that had been cooked for the homeless, a truly reprehensible act that pulls back the curtain on who these folks really are.
Look, I’ve been vocally pro-vaccine in this space but that’s not what this is about, regardless of what organizers might say. This is about a bunch of disaffected people angry with the current state of the country who simply wanted to go to the capital, cause a ruckus and engage in behaviour that anyone with a moral compass knows is wrong.
Organizers also raised millions of dollars from like-minded people online to go to Ottawa and stage this loathsome display, which GoFundMe is holding back until they can demonstrate how it will be used. It’s a grift, plain and simple.
If you want to draw support for your cause, this isn’t the way to do it.
