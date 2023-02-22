The Cool Kids Care Club at Montague Consolidated presented the IWK with a donation of $819.80 on Wednesday, earmarked for recreational activities. Back row, from left: Harper O., Nyiah B., Adam Ramsay of the IWK Foundation, Ivy K., Monica H., Milly C., teacher Roger Arsenault, Neala M., Owen J. and Fynn M. Middle row: Claire A., Cam M., Peyton M., Janessa M., Lexie C., Roya C., Kingsley G. and Noah M. Front: Kaiden C., Elmer S., Nevaeh H., Claire D., Ellie M., Alexa A., Xavier B., Novalee D., Maisie C. and Sophie B. Missing from photo: Jayda F., Keefer S., Claire B., Elliot L., Knox B. and Tuukka S. Josh Lewis photo
Along with their classes and extracurricular activities, a group of more than 30 students at Montague Consolidated School takes time each month to raise money for charity.
The Cool Kids Care Club is in its second year at the school, led by teacher Roger Arsenault, with members in Grades 3 through 6. The kids study three charities each month, with representatives invited to speak to the students about what they do.
Then the club votes for the one they feel is most deserving. The two charities not chosen remain on the ballot for another two months.
Once a month, the kids sell ice cream sandwiches and Popsicles around the school to raise the money.
Last week the club presented their largest donation yet, a cheque for $819.80, to the IWK Foundation.
Mr Arsenault said the club helps students realize they can make a difference, and educates them about the needs of various groups and the importance of helping others.
Grade 5 student Harper O’Brien said she likes to help charities, and in fact wants to become a doctor so she can help others.
“I believe everybody should have a chance at doing something, so I like to raise money for people,” she said. “It makes me feel better, because I get to help them so they feel better.”
Mr Arsenault previously started the Cool Kids Care Club at Eliot River Elementary 10 years ago, and when he transferred to Montague they kept it running. The two clubs have now raised a combined $40,000 for nearly 50 local, national and international charities.
The record IWK cheque was achieved in part through donations from parents and construction employees working on the school’s ongoing renovations. It’s earmarked for child life services, such as games, music therapy, arts and crafts, the teen lounge and other fun diversions.
Adam Ramsay, the IWK Foundation’s relationship manager for PEI, told the club it’s important to make sure children who are sick or recovering from an injury can still experience being a kid.
“None of those things would be possible without the work you guys and so many others do,” he said. “Take a lot of pride in that. What you guys did is not only really special, but it’s going to mean an awful lot for a lot of families and kids.”
The club planned to hold another sale on Friday to benefit Doctors Without Borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.