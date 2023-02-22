MCS club

The Cool Kids Care Club at Montague Consolidated presented the IWK with a donation of $819.80 on Wednesday, earmarked for recreational activities. Back row, from left: Harper O., Nyiah B., Adam Ramsay of the IWK Foundation, Ivy K., Monica H., Milly C., teacher Roger Arsenault, Neala M., Owen J. and Fynn M. Middle row: Claire A., Cam M., Peyton M., Janessa M., Lexie C., Roya C., Kingsley G. and Noah M. Front: Kaiden C., Elmer S., Nevaeh H., Claire D., Ellie M., Alexa A., Xavier B., Novalee D., Maisie C. and Sophie B. Missing from photo: Jayda F., Keefer S., Claire B., Elliot L., Knox B. and Tuukka S.                   Josh Lewis photo

Along with their classes and extracurricular activities, a group of more than 30 students at Montague Consolidated School takes time each month to raise money for charity.

The Cool Kids Care Club is in its second year at the school, led by teacher Roger Arsenault, with members in Grades 3 through 6. The kids study three charities each month, with representatives invited to speak to the students about what they do. 

