Corn niblets

The sudden appearance of corn niblets mixed in with salt on Montague parking lots, sidewalks and other surfaces the last two weeks has had many residents wondering where it all came from.

No, the Jolly Green Giant didn't accidentally spill them, but Thomas Annear, assistant operational manager at Morley Annear Ltd, knows where they came from.

Mr Annear says it was the result of a driver picking up a load of salt after hauling corn without cleaning out the trailer box.

Not wanting to waste the salt, Mr Annear said the load was then spread on contracted areas around Montague.

“It doesn’t add any negative effects,” he said. “My opinion of it is it doesn’t really matter and it’s pretty much all gone now.”

The corn disintegrates so no harm was done to the environment, and local pigeons and crows are likely thankful for the mix-up.

