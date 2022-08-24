Last week’s firing of CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme, which prompted widespread outrage on social media platforms, was just the latest example of corporate ownership’s poisonous role in Canadian media.
LaFlamme was cast adrift by a middle manager for reasons ranging from his inability to handle women pushing back against editorial decisions, to “allowing” her hair to go silver, according to internal sources quoted by other publications.
To make matters worse, that same manager then reportedly interfered with CTV National News’ coverage of the incident that night.
LaFlamme has had an exemplary career, and she deserved to go out on her own terms like Lloyd Robertson and Peter Mansbridge. Did they ever face complaints about their hair colour? Highly unlikely.
When entire media chains are owned by conglomerates, like Postmedia and Bell Media’s holdings in TV and radio, this is what you get: interference based on corporate interests rather than what should be the singular focus, reporting the news as accurately as possible.
This is the same company that claimed more than $100 million in Covid labour subsidies, only to turn around and lay off dozens of workers. Despicable is not a strong enough word.
Corporate ownership results in constant layoffs to save the company as much money as possible, which means constantly watering down the product.
It can also result in an entire chain being instructed to take a certain political slant, like Postmedia, which in the past has entirely covered its front pages across the country with Conservative ads on election day. Brunswick News has been known to put full-page ads on the front page in a depraved example of putting profit ahead of the news.
Until media ownership is taken over by people who put the news ahead of obscene profits and political leanings, journalism in this country will continue to suffer.
It certainly makes me feel fortunate to work for an independent operation like Island Press Ltd.
