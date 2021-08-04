Seven wind turbines will be shipped from Germany to the port of Georgetown for the proposed wind farm in the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, according to a source, despite the fact IRAC has yet to announce a ruling on the project.
The PEI Energy Corporation is behind the project, which was rejected by RMEK last October.
Council voted not to give PEIEC a special development permit for an extension to the existing wind farm, citing overwhelming environmental concerns.
The Energy Corp appealed that decision to IRAC, which led to a hearing in April.
At that hearing, PEIEC officials said the turbines had already been ordered, despite lacking formal project approval.
On July 19, Environment Minister Steven Myers said those turbines hadn’t been shipped yet.
“We’re just in a holding pattern to hear what IRAC is going to say.”
He added there had been no indication of when the regulatory body might notify parties of its ruling.
According to a Graphic source, the plan is now to ship the turbines to the port in Georgetown and store them at the former Georgetown Timber site.
In a July statement, the energy corporation said it is actively working with all project consultants, contractors and equipment suppliers to adjust schedules accordingly.
“The supplier of the turbines has been flexible and good to work with given the revised project schedule,” the statement read.
A request to the province for more information on when the turbines will be shipped and how much it will cost to store them was not returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.