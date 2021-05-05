Online voting could be available for the first time ever in the 2022 municipal elections, at a total cost to Three Rivers of anywhere from $46,000 to $57,000 depending on the number of advance polls.
Elections PEI has asked the Island’s five largest municipalities, which also include Charlottetown, Stratford, Cornwall and Summerside, to come to a consensus on what voting methods will be available.
The municipalities were presented with four options ranging from one to three advance poll days along with online voting, or no online component. The polls would still open on election day regardless. The online voting portal itself would cost Three Rivers an estimated $10,500.
Council indicated its preference for one advance poll plus election day and online voting, being the least expensive option at $46,385.60.
“I’m not sure why we wouldn’t choose option four,” Councillor Alan Munro said. “It’s the one that makes most sense.”
The town’s current election bylaw requires three advance poll days.
Elections PEI wants all five municipalities to choose the same package of voting options to ensure consistent messaging for voters. However, it was noted Summerside does not want to give up any of its three advance polls.
Sticking with three advance poll days and no online voting would cost $46,885.60. Online plus two advance polls would cost an estimated $51,885.60 while online and three advance polls is the most expensive option at $57,385.60.
Councillor Larry Creed offered his support for an online option.
“It moves us away from voters having to choose whether they can physically get to the polls.”
CAO Jill Walsh said it would have been invaluable for the town’s byelections during the pandemic and could eventually replace the need for mobile polls and mail-in ballots. She will indicate council’s preference to Elections PEI.
Casting a ballot online would require voters to register for a PIN before election day, meaning it could not be a last-minute decision.
Paul Alan, the electoral body’s communications manager, said municipalities asked about the possibility of online voting after the 2018 elections.
