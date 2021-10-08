Three Rivers is seeking members of the public to serve on an outdoor rink committee, although some councillors don’t think a committee is needed.
The town has purchased an EZ Rink that can be assembled and disassembled, for which $10,000 was allotted in this year’s municipal budget.
Dorothy Macdonald, the town’s manager of community services, suggested a volunteer Community Outside Rink Development committee at a September 27 committee of council meeting.
Nothing has been budgeted for rink installation or maintenance, and Ms Macdonald said if the burden fell to maintenance staff, it could interfere with their top winter priority of clearing sidewalks.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillor Larry Creed suggested an entire committee was overkill and a few meetings with town staff should be enough.
“We could committee this thing to death. Winter’s coming,” Coun Creed said.
However, Councillor Cody Jenkins said it likely won’t be cold enough for consistent ice until January and there’s time to sort out questions like snow clearing and hours open.
Couns Johnston and Creed said the best location would be adjacent to the Montague splashpad, on the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre property.
The new committee will be asked to recommend a location, develop a maintenance plan and a contingency plan for poor weather. Anyone interested in serving is asked to contact Mayor Ed MacAulay by October 8. A vote to approve the committee and its members will be held at the October 12 council meeting.
How much will next mayor and council be paid?
The town will appoint a three-member committee to determine the annual honoraria paid to the mayor and councillors to be elected in November 2022.
The volunteers who are not members of council or town staff will be recruited to review current stipends and propose new ones.
Pay was last adjusted in 2019 when council initially resisted a recommendation to increase the amount. Deputy Mayor Johnston said it may be difficult to get volunteers this time as a result.
Currently, the mayor receives $15,000 a year plus a town cell phone. The deputy mayor receives $8,200 per year and other councillors get $5,100 a year. They are paid on the last day of each month. They also receive mileage and a meal allowance while on town business outside of Three Rivers. Councillors have the option of using a town-provided tablet.
Non-council committee members receive $50 per meeting they attend, which is paid out in December.
This committee will file a final report to council by March 14, 2022.
Sullivan Drive paving approved
Sullivan Drive in Montague, which houses the Cavendish Farm Wellness Centre and TCAP (Town & Country Aquatics Plus), will be repaved in October.
Council voted 10-0 at a special meeting September 27 to tender the contract to Island Construction Ltd, which submitted the only bid, at a cost of $32,871.60 including HST.
Councillor Alan Munro said the work is long overdue. It’s expected to take place October 4 to 16.
