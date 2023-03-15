Three Rivers

With a potential budget deficit of more than $300,000, Three Rivers councillors reached consensus last week on a proposed recreation tax of 10 cents per $100 of assessment on commercial properties and two cents for non-commercial.

Staff calculated this tax would generate $240,000 in revenue, including $90,000 for the 10-cent commercial tax and $150,000 for non-commercial.

