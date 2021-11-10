Murray River’s village council will meet this week to discuss plans to move the community hall.
The goal is to move it from its current location on MacInnis Street a short stretch down the road, to the west of the Leona Giddings Memorial Library.
“It’s on a very small plot of ground, so the council wanted to move it to expand the hall’s footprint,” Mayor Pat Bray said.
The mayor said council does not know what the move will cost, as the tender hasn’t been called.
The village will seek government funding for the project but at this point the source hasn’t been determined.
Murray River’s community hall was built in 1902.
