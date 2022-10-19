During a postmortem discussion of Three Rivers’ emergency response to Hurricane Fiona, one councillor took issue with the delay in securing generators for future warming centres.
Councillor Larry Creed said he could get access to generators for emergency use much faster for the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and Kings Playhouse, both of which are planned as eventual warming centres for Montague and Georgetown.
“My concern is we were caught flat-footed in several spots without generators that were in the works,” he said during the October 11 regular council meeting. “I’m dumbfounded.”
Dorothy Macdonald, the town’s community services manager, said there is a significant backlog on generator orders in general and the engineer who has been assessing the Playhouse electrical setup is “so overstretched” with extra work.
“I can put a 30,000 kilowatt (generator) in there in less than a week,” Coun Creed said, adding he would submit a proposal with costing included.
He said he might also be able to work out a deal with private parties for access to a skid mounted generator at the Wellness Centre in case of an emergency. The arena’s ice melted during the Fiona power outage, barely a week after being installed, due to lack of a generator.
Ms Macdonald noted Environmental Industrial Services, which runs Georgetown’s water supply, is also waiting for a generator so local residents will finally have running water during outages.
“(They are) in the same boat as everyone else, waiting for a generator,” she said. “We’re working on smaller pieces, but we’re a long way from the big picture.”
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Shaun Coady said the “monumental disaster” that was Fiona resulted in many 911 calls, including some reporting trees down which is “maybe not the recommended use” of the service.
“It’s not every day I have Mounties showing up for their shift with chainsaws.”
Mayor Ed MacAulay said both the Three Rivers Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) and provincial EMO have a lot of learning to do from the experience, and he would like EOC coordinator Rae-Lynn Downey to attend a future council meeting to talk about how it went.
Mayor MacAulay said the EOC did a great job but added the federal and provincial governments “have to hold up their end of making PEI residents feel safe and secure during those events.”
Possible changes to
waterfront management
Council voted unanimously - only seven of 12 councillors were in attendance, barely meeting quorum - to approve in principle the concept of creating an oversight body (likely the Montague Waterfront Development Corporation) to manage all town-owned waterfront areas.
The motion includes a meeting to be held with MWDC, Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and advisor Roy Main - who recommended an expanded role for MWDC - to discuss what it would look like.
The corporation currently runs the Montague and Brudenell marinas.
Coun Johnston said the board’s input is needed before anything can move forward.
“You need to define what else you’re adding to (their workload), then they can identify what resources they need to do that.”
Another mobile home approved despite bylaw
For the second time in a month, council approved a development permit for a Lower Montague mobile home that will not be in the mobile home park, which is not allowed by the former municipality’s zoning bylaw and breaches Three Rivers’ yet to be implemented official plan.
In both cases, planning and development officer Lee Kenebel recommended refusal but the planning board recommended approval.
The first time this happened in September, Mr Kenebel said the Lower Montague bylaw is ambiguous and not clear enough in its intent.
The new mobile home will replace an existing one on Old Ross Lane.
